On who would you trust to protect the NHS:



T. May: 42%

J. Corbyn: 39%



(via @Survation)https://t.co/HuRtilxi9M — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 8, 2017

Corbyn also lost out when asked “who would promote a fairer society?”

On who would you trust to promote a fairer society:



T. May: 46%

J. Corbyn: 37%



(via @Survation) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 8, 2017

@britainelects @Survation This is damning for corbyn. Even on traditionally strong issues for labour he is polling behind. — Ben Cawley (@BenC981) May 9, 2017

Compounding Corbyn’s election campaign woes, amongst Labour voters, one in five think May would make a better PM and almost a quarter, 23%, “don’t know” who they prefer. The results were met with a mixture of disbelief and accusations of bias and conspiracy. The Disbelief

How come people trust Mother Theresa with the NHS more than Corbyn??? Have people had their eyes closed for 7 years?? @GMB @piersmorgan — Daniel Hordon (@danielhordon) May 9, 2017

@britainelects @Survation 46%. Jesus Christ this country is full of demented people. — Daniel 🤔 (@Prj127) May 8, 2017

@britainelects @Survation Alright what the fuck is going on here — Logan (@Lmontgomeryyy) May 8, 2017

The Bias

@britainelects @Survation there are lies damned lies and opinion polls, results depend on the demo asked, who paid for it and how the questions are put — John Earle (@JEarleSkembear) May 8, 2017

@britainelects @Survation Did they ask people on a blue bus — whippy (@whippy2) May 8, 2017

@britainelects @Survation To all those saying 'That's it', more so these days, you have to look at who ran the poll. This time, Survation. — Craig Williams (@Atenamun) May 8, 2017

The Conspiracy