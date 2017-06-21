Jeremy Corbyn 'Observed Correct Protocol' By Not Bowing To The Queen

Jeremy Corbyn observed the correct protocol by not bowing to the Queen at the State Opening of Parliament, HuffPost UK has been told.

The Labour leader has been criticised for failing to bow his head to the monarch along with the Prime Minister ahead of the Queen’s Speech on Wednesday morning.

But a senior source said Corbyn had in fact followed the corrected protocol and it was in fact Theresa May who made the faux pas.

“The correct protocol is that the Speaker and Black Rod bow on behalf of the whole of the House. Jeremy observed that protocol,” they said.

“This is yet another example of the chaos around Theresa May and her team that they can’t keep her abreast of the appropriate protocol and etiquette.”