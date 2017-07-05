Jeremy Corbyn is open to boycotting Glastonbury if fails to abolish zero hours contracts or exploits migrant workers, senior party sources have suggested.

The Labour leader received a rousing reception when he addressed the pop festival last month, with many in the crowd chanting his name.

But it emerged since that hundreds of Eastern European migrants were hired on zero hours contracts to pick up litter, and were fired after just two days.

Speaking after Prime Minister’s Questions, a senior Labour source repeatedly refused to rule out a boycott by Corbyn when the festival resumes in 2019.

“Who knows what’s going to happen in Glastonbury in coming years? We are completely opposed to those forms of contract - everywhere.

“Those contracts should not be taking place, they should not be used. He’s happy to raise it [as an issue] right now. This kind of employment contract and these kind of conditions are unacceptable.”