Jeremy Corbyn has scored a late winner in his footballing feud with Piers Morgan after confirming he snubbed the TV presenter in a conversation with an Arsenal star.

The Labour leader took to Twitter to ridicule the Good Morning Britain host over the encounter with Spanish fullback Hector Bellerin at last week’s GQ Man of the Year Awards.

Corbyn revealed that he had deliberately spoken Spanish to the defender in order to shut fellow Arsenal fan Morgan out of the chat.

His tweet followed a Daily Mail column by Morgan – who has been highly critical of Corbyn - in which he complained that the pair had stopped speaking English in front of him.

“When I tried to interrupt, the Labour leader - whose wife is Mexican - promptly switched to Spanish so I couldn’t join in,” Morgan wrote.

After a football fan mocked the TV presenter, Bellerin Tweeted on Tuesday that Morgan should “not take it personally”.