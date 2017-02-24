Labour leader rules out stepping down after by-election loss in Copeland pic.twitter.com/MLYXZOoSFK

Jeremy Corbyn has stood defiant in the face of losing the Copeland by-election, saying today that he would not quit as party leader.

The Labour leader admitted the result was “disappointing” but praised the local candidate Gillian Troughton’s “wonderful” campaign.

Labour last night lost a seat it has held for over thirty years, triggered by the resignation of MP Jamie Reed. But held the marginal Stoke-on-Trent, successfully fending off opposition from Ukip leader Paul Nuttall.

Speaking the morning after the two results, Corbyn was asked by the BBC if he would fall on his sword and resign.

“No - I was elected to lead this party, I’m proud to lead this party,” he said.

“Copeland is obviously very disappointing. I hoped we’d have won the election there and we didn’t.

“I want to say thank you to Gillian Troughton, the wonderful campaign that she ran, and congratulations to Gareth Snell on his election in Stoke.