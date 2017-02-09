Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Jeremy Corbyn was on the receiving end of a severe bruising

Most dramatically, Clive Lewis resigned from the Shadow Cabinet, saying “in all good conscience, vote for something I believe will ultimately harm the city I have the honour to represent”. After the vote, Corbyn attempted to rally his remaining troops with a stirring tweet and call to arms.

Real fight starts now. Over next two years Labour will use every opportunity to ensure Brexit protects jobs, living standards & the economy. — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) February 8, 2017

Unfortunately, Corbyn hasn’t had a great track record in fighting Brexit. During the referendum campaign last year the Labour leader was heavily criticised for failing to make an adequate case for his party’s Remain position with claims close allies “sabotaged” pro-EU speeches and appearances.

@jeremycorbyn You had your chance to start the fight. Instead you disillusioned thousands of young voters and didn't represent your members. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 8, 2017

As a result, what should have been a crushing blow to the Tories triggered a Labour crisis that saw mass resignations and a vote of no confidence in Corbyn. Added to this, Labour failed to secure any amendments to the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill passed on Wednesday night. Evidently, no one has forgotten all this, not least SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon.

How? You've just handed the Tories a blank cheque. You didn't win a single concession but still voted for the Bill. Pathetic. https://t.co/kDje2GLAey — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 8, 2017

@NicolaSturgeon Hi Nicola, can we annex our city onto Scotland and have another Indy ref please? I'd be most grateful. Chris, 27, Liverpool. — Chris Bigley (@cbiglegal) February 8, 2017

The timing of the tweet was especially criticised.

First rule of Real Fight Starts Now Club is turn up nine months late. — Grant McManus (@Gr3ant) February 8, 2017

@jeremycorbyn Shameless. The fight started the day after the 23rd June. — Joshua Dixon (@JoshDixonTweets) February 8, 2017

The "real fight starts now"? No, you missed the fucking fight. You have no opportunities. You should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/0ZgWFe5EiB — Steve Mosby (@stevemosby) February 8, 2017

Deluded of Islington writes. "Real fight starts now?" What have you been doing for last two years? A: Aiding #Brexit https://t.co/uU7dbABx4i — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) February 8, 2017

And of course, there were many, many gifs.

The real fight starts now pic.twitter.com/usBxxvga5Z — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) February 8, 2017

The real fight starts now. pic.twitter.com/XwvCl3euS7 — Mark Gibbings-Jones (@brokentv) February 8, 2017

The real fight starts here. pic.twitter.com/CSesYVV4c1 — Mark (@MarkyLott) February 8, 2017

There was even a hastily-prepared movie trailer.

Loving the new Labour campaign video. The real fight...it starts now! pic.twitter.com/uYt0xubdfv — Shaun (@Shiny02) February 8, 2017

Lewis’s full resignation statement reads: “When I became the MP for Norwich South, I promised my constituents I would be ‘Norwich’s voice in Westminster, not Westminster’s voice in Norwich’. I therefore cannot, in all good conscience, vote for something I believe will ultimately harm the city I have the honour to represent, love and call home. “It is therefore with a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from the shadow cabinet. “It has been a privilege to work with Jeremy Corbyn and be part of the shadow cabinet. I will continue to support our party and our leader from the back benches to the very best of my ability.”

Real fight starts now. Over next two years Harold will use every opportunity to ensure this protects jobs, living standards and the economy. pic.twitter.com/QDjmA8ftTm — Jonathan Healey (@SocialHistoryOx) February 8, 2017

Corbyn said of Lewis’s resignation: “I would like to thank Clive for his work in the shadow cabinet, which has underlined what an asset he is to the Labour Party and our movement. “I understand the difficulties MPs representing constituencies which voted Remain have in relation to the European Union Withdrawal Bill. MPs have a duty to represent their constituents as well as their party. “However, the Labour Party respects the outcome of the EU referendum, so we have asked all Labour MPs to vote for the Bill at its third reading tonight. “We have been clear from the start that Labour will not frustrate the triggering of Article 50, which represents the start of the process for leaving the EU. “Labour will use every opportunity to hold the government to account and protect jobs, rights and living standards at every stage of the negotiations. “I wish Clive well and look forward to working with him in the future.”

BREAKING: Jeremy Corbyn launches campaign to prevent Trump from ever becoming president. 'Now the real fight begins.' — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) February 9, 2017