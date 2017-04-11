. @jeremycorbyn refused to answer a question on Syria at a business conference pic.twitter.com/AhLamVC7eC

Jeremy Corbyn refused to take questions from journalists on the crisis in Syria today, as he held a press conference.

The Labour leader took questions from the audience following a speech at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) conference.

However he did not want to address the conflict in the Middle East.

BBC journalist Mark Lobel told Corbyn he wanted to ask one question on Syria and one on business.

But Corbyn interrupted to block any question on non-business issues. “I am really sorry, this is the FSB conference, I am very happy to do an interview with you afterwards about Syria,” he said.

His refusal to take questions on the subject was greeted with applause from FSB members in the room.

Journalists in the room were unimpressed: