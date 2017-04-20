Jeremy Corbyn has ruled out a Labour government holding a second referendum on the European Union.

The Labour leader was asked today whether he was considering backing a public vote on the Brexit deal negotiated with Brussels.

His refusal to answer fed speculation that Labour could include the pledge in its election manifesto.

However a spokesperson for the Labour leader later said the party would not back a second referendum on the final Brexit deal.

John McDonnell yesterday hinted Labour could support a second referendum when he told told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the deal should be “put to parliament and possibly the British people”.

McDonnell who was in the audience for Corbyn’s campaign speech in London this morning, was repeatedly asked whether Labour would rule out a second referendum but refused to answer.