Jeremy Corbyn Must Not Break Up The Shadow Cabinet 'Winning Team', Warns John McDonnell

Jeremy Corbyn should shun the return of Labour heavyweights and keep together his “winning team”, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said today.

Speaking on Peston on Sunday this morning, McDonnell said the current Shadow Cabinet had delivered wins across the country which no one expected and the team should remain intact.

Former Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has indicated she is willing to return to the Shadow Cabinet, having been critical of Jeremy Corbyn since he defeated her in the 2015 leadership contest, and it is believed others are prepared to come back to the frontbench.

Corbyn appeared to offer an olive branch to those who had previously urged him to quit as leader, telling the BBC’s Andrew Marr he was going to “reach out” across the party.

But speaking less than an hour later, McDonnell was clear the current team should remain intact.