Allies of Jeremy Corbyn have been lobbying for a left-wing “rising star” to be selected in a safe Labour seat – just hours after the death of its MP Sir Gerald Kaufman, HuffPost UK has been told.

Corbyn led tributes to Sir Gerald from across the political spectrum following his passing on Sunday evening after a long illness. He was 86.

Sir Gerald, a former Shadow Foreign Secretary under Neil Kinnock, was ‘Father of the House of Commons’, the title given to the longest sitting member.

But the race for his safe seat of Manchester Gorton began on Monday as key Corbyn allies tried to drum up support for Sam Wheeler, a member of the steering committee of left-wing grassroots group, Momentum.

Wheeler, born and bred locally in Longsight in Manchester, won plaudits last year when he made a speech introducing Corbyn at his mass rally in Salford at the start of his second leadership election campaign.