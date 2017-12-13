Jeremy Corbyn Slams Theresa May Over 'National Disgrace' Of Homelessness

Jeremy Corbyn has slammed the government over its record on homelessness and rough sleeping.

The Labour leader said rates have risen every year since 2010 - with more than 120,000 children living in temporary accommodation - branding the situation a “national disgrace”.

He used Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday as a chance to ask Theresa May whether she would pledge to ensure homelessness falls next year.

“It is too late for this Christmas, but will the prime minister promise that by Christmas 2018, fewer children will be without a home to call their own?” he said.

May said the government was ploughing £500 million into measures and specialist projects to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping and had made it easier for councils to place struggling families into private rented accommodation.

But Corbyn said the number of young people in temporary accommodation had risen by more than 60% since 2010 and that the last Labour government had cut homelessness by two thirds.

“I asked the prime minister for a pledge, which was not forthcoming,” he added.