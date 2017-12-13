Jeremy Corbyn Slams Theresa May Over 'National Disgrace' Of Homelessness

Jeremy Corbyn has slammed the government over its record on homelessness and rough sleeping.
The Labour leader said rates have risen every year since 2010 - with more than 120,000 children living in temporary accommodation - branding the situation a “national disgrace”.
He used Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday as a chance to ask Theresa May whether she would pledge to ensure homelessness falls next year.
“It is too late for this Christmas, but will the prime minister promise that by Christmas 2018, fewer children will be without a home to call their own?” he said.
May said the government was ploughing £500 million into measures and specialist projects to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping and had made it easier for councils to place struggling families into private rented accommodation.
But Corbyn said the number of young people in temporary accommodation had risen by more than 60% since 2010 and that the last Labour government had cut homelessness by two thirds.
“I asked the prime minister for a pledge, which was not forthcoming,” he added.
“The sad reality is one in 100 children in this country are homeless at any one time. It is a national disgrace and it is getting worse.
“For all she says about the private rented sector, can I just quote from a letter I received from Rachel this week?
“She says ’I have a knot in my stomach every New Year period when we are due to sign a new tenancy agreement, because after renting the same flat for 10 years, never being in arrears and keeping the property in good order, we were given notice to quit out of the blue’.
“Will the prime minister help people like Rachel and back secure three-year tenancies for all private renters?”
May said the government was looking at ways to offer longer tenancies.
Earlier this week, HuffPost UK visited Birmingham, where rough sleeping has shot up since 2010.
Official figures released by the Department for Communities and Local Government last year revealed that 55 people were sleeping rough on the city’s streets. That is a 53% rise from the 36 recorded in 2015. In 2010 there were nine people.
You can watch the stories of some of those struggling to survive HERE.