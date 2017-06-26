Unless you’ve been deliberately cutting yourself off from all forms of news/television/internet over the past few weeks, you’ll no doubt have heard the ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’ song.

It began at an event held at the Tranmere Rovers stadium and took off from there.

Perhaps the largest rendition to date has been at Glastonbury, where the Labour leader appeared on the iconic Pyramid Stage to give a speech.

PA Wire/PA Images Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the crowd from the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival,

For the uninitiated, the ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’ song involves singing precisely those words to the tune of the White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’, over and over.

But he’s not the only one who fits...