Jeremy Corbyn’s campaign stop in Leamington Spa this afternoon was hijacked by two protesters demanding Arsenal sack manager Arsene Wenger.
As the Labour leader encouraged local voters to back his party on June 8, two men held up signs demanding “Wenger Out” behind him.
The signs stayed in place for quite some time until presumably the protesters were persuaded to stop by the event organisers - or their arms got tired.
Corbyn, the MP for Islington North, is a keen fan of Arsenal, his local team. “Sorry if our support for a particular football team causes any controversy,” he joked. “But you know what, you have to stick to your beliefs.”
Having spotted the signs, Corbyn joked it was a “little local problem”.
Labour’s parliamentary candidate, who introduced his leader to the crowd, added the signs were “totally off script”.
In a recent interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Corbyn dismissed as “nonsense” the idea he was similar to Wenger - in a bad way.
GQ magazine had descirbed the Arsenal manager and Labour leader as “both past it” and “both dogmatically stuck in their ways”.
Corbyn was also once presented with an Arsenal shirt live on air by GMB presenter Piers Morgan.