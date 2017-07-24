Comments made by Jeremy Corbyn in an interview just days before the General Election claiming he would “deal” with student debt have sparked a fiery debate about Labour promises to young voters.

It was widely reported at the time that the leader had “hinted” that he would eradicate historic debt for thousands of recent university leaders.

But the party has been accused of “lying” to students and graduates after a number of top names on the left denied that Corbyn had promised to “wipe” tuition fee debt after polling day.

Yesterday Corbyn himself clarified his stance, insisting on the Andrew Marr show that he had not made a commitment to abolish the debt because he didn’t know how much it would cost at that stage.

Corbyn told the BBC presenter: “I recognised it was a huge burden, I did not make a commitment we would write it off because I couldn’t at that stage.