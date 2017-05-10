The Guardian has published a damning editorial on Jeremy Corbyn, saying that with under a month until the General Election “there is no platform Labour could adopt” to see the party win.

A leader column published on Wednesday accused Corbyn of providing a “painful” contrast to Theresa May and took direct aim at his election campaign launch the previous day.

It read:

“For many voters, Theresa May is established both as a credible leader, and a credible figure of the centre-right. That gives her great scope to launch raids on the centre ground, as she did today with a plan to cap energy prices, which she can claim as evidence of her desire to lead a united country.”

Of the Labour leader it said:

“Corbyn... seemed not even to have persuaded party supporters who had gathered in Manchester for the official campaign launch that he is a convincing prime-minister-in-waiting.”

The editorial added that Corbyn’s address “did not sound like the sort of speech” needed to persuade those “reluctantly deserting after a lifetime of support”.

It added:

“Yet in the end, history has an ineradicable lesson: general elections are not won just on manifestos or pledge cards, but also on the believability of the person who is the party candidate for prime minister. “Barely a month from polling day, it seems there is no platform Labour could adopt that would address the doubt in many voters’ minds about Mr Corbyn’s credibility as a potential prime minister.”

Justin Schlosberg, Chair of the Media Reform Coalition, which has released studies claiming British news media is “persistently” biased against Corbyn, told HuffPost UK: