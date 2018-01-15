Victory For Jeremy Corbyn As Momentum-Backed Candidates Sweep NEC Elections

Empics Entertainment Momentum founder Jon Lansman has been elected to the Labour Party NEC.

Jeremy Corbyn has secured an important internal Labour victory after three of his allies were elected to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday. The left-wing candidates Jon Lansman, Yasmine Dar and Rachel Garnham easily secured the three open positions created to give party members representation on the body. The result tips the balance of the NEC in favour of those who support Corbyn’s leadership and so-called moderates have already warned Lansman against any attempt to deselect MPs who do not back the leader. Among the defeated candidates to sit on the powerful panel was comedian and Labour activist Eddie Izzard. Labour NEC result

Lansman, the founder of the grassroots Momentum organisation which helped Corbyn secure victory in the 2016 leadership election, said Labour was “at last” the socialist party he wanted it to be. “The election of Yasmine, Rachel and I shows there is a hunger among party members for a new, social movement style party that is capable of transforming Britain at every level,” he said. “This means energising and empowering members to win the next general election. It also means properly resourcing initiatives that help Labour members make a difference in their communities now.” Lansman, Dar and Garnham were all formally backed by Momentum in the NEC race having gone through an application process open to the group’s members.

The victory follows a clean sweep for Momentum in the 2016 NEC elections and the election of Momentum backed candidates to the 2017 Conference Arrangements Committee. The defeated candidates Johanna Baxter, Gurinder Singh and Izzard, were supported by Progress, the centirst Labour organisation. Izzard said: “Thank you to Party members who have voted for me in large numbers. I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received from across the Labour Party. Despite not being elected, I’ll continue to do all I can to campaign for an open and welcoming Labour Party and to campaign with fellow Labour activists across the country to help Labour win the next election and put Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street. “This election has been an opportunity to talk about some of the important issues facing our Party and country, and I’m proud to have run a positive, energetic campaign with ideas on how to open up politics and give excluded groups in society more of a voice in our Party and country.” A friend of Izzard said: “He didn’t expect to win. But he’s shown you can make an impact if you rise above the factions. He will give it another go this summer.”

