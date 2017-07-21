Jeremy Corbyn To Campaign In Scottish Marginals Over Summer

Jeremy Corbyn plans to spend part of his summer touring marginal seats in Scotland.

Labour was left with just one MP in Scotland after the 2015 surge. But it picked up six more seats at the last election and is looking to make further gains.

The party said that of the 64 seats Labour needs to win to secure a Commons majority, 18 are in Scotland.

Corbyn said

“Under Labour, Scotland will have a government that works for the many not the few.

“Labour remains on an election footing as a government-in-waiting, ready to end failed austerity and ensure that Scotland has the resources it needs to provide the public services its people deserve.

“Labour has the policies to build a fairer Scotland, with a £10-an-hour minimum wage, a ban on zero hour contracts, a Brexit deal that puts jobs first, and taxing big corporations and the richest individuals a bit more to fund our schools, hospitals, emergency services and social care.

“I want to live in a country that nurtures the next generation and gives our elderly people the security and dignity they deserve after a lifetime of contribution to our society.

“Unlike the SNP and the Tories, Labour will transform our economy through investment, insisting that the true wealth creators - that means all of us - benefit from it.

“The only way to remove the Conservatives from Downing Street, and have a government that works for the many, not the few, is to back Labour in Scotland.”

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said: "Scottish Labour remains on an election footing and we are spending this summer putting forward our vision for a country that works for the many, not the few.

"After more than a decade in power in Scotland, the SNP is presiding over a struggling economy, while schools have thousands of fewer teachers, and NHS workers are under-valued and over-stretched.

"And the SNP can’t remove the Tories from office – only Labour can do that.

"The Labour Party is growing, with more members signing up every day. We continue to offer hope with our radical policies to transform Scotland as part of our pro-UK, anti-austerity message.

"I look forward to joining Jeremy in August as we take our message to the people of Scotland.”