The Labour leader will also say the party will “push to maintain full access to the European single market to protect living standards and jobs” but will attack the EU for its industrial policy.

“We will also press to repatriate powers from Brussels for the British government to develop a genuine industrial strategy essential for the economy of the future,” Corbyn is expected to say.

“Tory Governments have hidden behind EU state aid rules because they don’t want to intervene. But EU rules can also be a block on the action that’s needed to support our economy, decent jobs and living standards.

“Labour will use state aid powers in a drive to build a new economy, based on new technology and the green industries of the future.”

On Sunday, Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson said it was “unfair” to ask him what Labour’s policy on migration was when Theresa May had not set out a detailed Brexit plan herself.

The prime minister has denied she was necessarily backing a so-called hard Brexit that would take the UK out of the single market in order to EU escape freedom of movement rules and cut immigration.

May insisted she could get a bespoke deal which maintained access to European markets while restoring controls over migration.

She said told a press conference on Monday that Brexit provided an “opportunity to fundamentally change Britain for the better”.