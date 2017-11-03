Jeremy Corbyn has been told to appoint an external independent investigator into claims of sexual abuse inside the Labour Party.

Jasmin Beckett, a member of the party’s powerful ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), has written to the Labour leader demanding stronger action be taken “urgently”.

On Thursday evening, MP Kelvin Hopkins was suspended from Labour following allegations he sent suggestive texts and acted inappropriately towards a young party activist.

Corbyn is under pressure to explain why Hopkins was promoted to the shadow cabinet after a complaint had been made about him.

On Friday, Labour Welsh AM Carl Sargeant resigned as Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children in the Welsh government over “shocking and distressing” allegations made about his personal conduct.

A former member of the NEC, Bex Bailey, has also revealed that she was raped during a party event - but was discouraged from reporting the assault.

The sexual abuse scandal that has rocked Westminster has already led to the resignation of Sir Michael Fallon as defence secretary.