Jeremy Corbyn’s pledge to abolish tuition fees and ambition to “deal with” historic debt has been slammed as “regressive” by a think tank who say the move would hit the poorest the hardest.

According to the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) - a free market think tank co-founded by Margaret Thatcher - the party’s plan would see poor non-graduates subsidising students who will go on to earn £9,500 a year more.

The amount Labour has pledged to spend is equivalent to nearly 2.8 percentage points on the basic rate of income tax, researchers said according to the Press Association.

This amounts to a “significant” potential impact on the taxpayer, the think-tank claimed, although Labour has announced tax increases for corporations and the top 5% of earners, which would go towards funding the pledge.

The CPS also found that since the raising of the cap on tuition fees to £9,000 in 2012, the number of disadvantaged 19-year-olds in higher education has increased by 4.8%.

Furthermore, in Scotland, which does not charge Scottish or EU nationals fees, there are 3.5 advantaged students for every single disadvantaged student, compared to the rate in England of 2.4.