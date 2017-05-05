PA Wire/PA Images

Jeremy Corbyn faced claims he was out of touch with Labour voters’ ‘values’ after the local elections saw the party stunned by losses in both marginal seats and its heartlands. The Labour leader came under fire as the Tories all but wiped out UKIP and scored historic victories over Labour in the north East, Scotland and West Midlands. Just five weeks before the general election, Theresa May looked on course for a big Tory majority at Westminster – though not perhaps a landslide - as her party romped home in a string of local votes, racking up 400 extra seats as Labour lost 275 and UKIP 100. The biggest losses for Corbyn’s party came in Teesside, where the traditionally solid Labour region’s new mayoralty was won by the Conservatives.

And in the crunch contest for the West Midlands Metro Mayoralty, the Tory candidate Andy Street - and former boss of John Lewis - won by just 4,000 votes out of an electorate of half a million. Defeated West Midlands Labour candidate Sion Simon blamed the result on the party leadership’s failure to connect with the “values” of its core voters in areas like Birmingham, West Bromwich, Walsall and Wolverhampton. Although he refused to name Corbyn directly, Simon made clear he meant the Labour leader and his team had let down its traditional supporters on key issues. In his concession speech, he said: “We can’t duck the reality of what we heard in the places we won on the streets of cities and towns like Birmingham, Coventry, Wolverhampton and Sandwell. “Traditional working class voters, who we were born to serve, quite simply want to hear a clearer, stronger message about traditional values like patriotism, hard work and a defence of decency, law and order.” On the BBC later, he added: “They don’t have confidence that we share their core values.”Our regional campaign was overshadowed by national political issues. “We should have been talking about transport and housing…but we ended up talking about defence, immigration and Brexit. “And on those issues Labour voters in Labour areas were saying ‘we don’t feel confident you are strong enough in our traditional values’. That’s the lesson we need to learn and we need to learn it soon.” Former Chancellor George Osborne couldn’t resist a reference to John Lewis’s famous ‘never knowingly understold’ catchphrase as he tweeted.

Corbyn has come under intense attack from both the Tories and his own MPs in recent months over his support for nuclear disarmament, remarks about ‘shoot to kill’ policies and an incident where he failed to sing the national anthem. The party’s line on whether Brexit would bring migration controls has been muddied, with the leader refusing to rule out EU ‘freedom of movement’, but his Shadow Brexit Secretary saying immigration would have to be curbed. Corbyn admitted there had been “some disappointing results” but preferred to point to the party’s wins in the Metro Mayoral contests in Liverpool and Manchester, where former MPs Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham won with more than half of the vote.

