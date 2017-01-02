In a speech to Unite members in Birmingham, Coyne will say migration within the EU has benefited those who are better off by allowing them to hire low cost cleaners and nannies but has put pressure on services and housing for many others.

Theresa May must say now that curbing freedom of movement is non-negotiable and that will inevitably lead to the UK’s exit from the single market, Coyne, Unite’s West Midlands regional secretary, will say.

“The better off have been able to hire Europeans as their cleaners, or nannies, and have their cars washed at little cost, by people eager to work and prepared to accept what are, by UK standards, low wages,” he says.

“But for the many Britons facing insecurity in the job market, who rely on public services such as the NHS and state schools, and who need affordable homes, the presence of a very large number of foreign nationals has added to the pressures they already face at a time of austerity.