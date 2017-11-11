Jeremy Corbyn has called on the Government to halt the roll out of Universal Credit.

He was speaking in Consett, County Durham, after meeting local Labour MP Laura Pidcock and Citizens Advice staff who are preparing for the new benefits scheme to start next month in the area.

The Labour leader listened to claimants’ problems as he talked through the issue in Geraldine’s Cafe over egg, chips and beans with a steaming coffee.

Corbyn said people will have to wait six weeks for payment when they transfer to Universal Credit, causing “terrible hardship”.

He said many legitimate claimants did not have access to a computer but were being told to go online to access Universal Credit.