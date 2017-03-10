Osamor was particularly critical of Owen Jones, the Guardian columnist and early Corbyn backer who has called for the leadership to be handed to another MP on the left of the party.

“A lot of the opposition, a lot of the people who are against Jeremy or feel it’s time for Jeremy to move to one side are people who are not used battling,” she said.

“Owen has said a lot of things about what he wanted. What he felt we needed - a revolution. We needed to change things, we needed someone who was progressive to come forward. And we’ve got that now. And it’s not suitable for him. It’s not what he wants. It’s not the way it should be going in his eyes. So now he is commentating on that.”

“You are used to writing,” she said of Jones. “And commentating. And reading. And looking through a lense. This is my reality. And I am used to it. And I know it takes time for things to work. It may take many years for people to accept that Jeremy wants to say something different on behalf of the majority.”

She added: “A lot of that is because he’s an academic, it’s not because he actually understands what struggle is.”

Amid speculation that Clive Lewis, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Angela Rayner are likely leadership contenders in the event Corbyn does step down ahead of the 2020 election, Osamor said she was not interested in the job herself.

“No,” she said when asked if she would like to be leader. “I’ve missed a lot of all of that [speculation] which is good.”

Osamor has a lower profile than some other shadow cabinet ministers and said she preferred to stay out of the limelight as “I just feel like it’s a civil war a little bit. It’s a bit aggressive.”.

In the interview, the shadow cabinet minister and Edmonton MP also hit out at “ignorant” attacks on the party for being too London-centric.

Osamor said if London has got a bad reputation in the rest of the country it was down to “the Islington elite going outside of Islington” and “representing in Sellafield and all the rest of it”.