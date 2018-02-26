Corbyn’s Latest Brexit Position Betrays The Very Spirit Of Internationalism That He And Labour Claim To Hold So Dear

In his landmark Brexit speech on Monday, Jeremy Corbyn announced that Labour would seek to keep Britain in a Customs Union with the EU after Brexit and, in doing so, be “internationalist”.

Yet Corbyn’s latest position on Brexit betrays the very spirit of internationalism that he and Labour claim to hold so dear.

In simple terms, remaining a member of any Customs Union would outsource our international trade policy to Brussels, despite no longer being part of the EU.

The upside of this option, supporters say, is that it would allow us capitalise on the free trade deals conducted by the EU.

But the downsides, however, far outweigh any benefits. In entering any Customs Union with the EU after Brexit - always assuming the EU would agree to such a thing in the first place - we would be unable to negotiate any bilateral trade deals with the rest of the world without the EU’s prior agreement. And not being a member of the EU, we would have no influence over their decision.

The aspiration of a Global Britain after Brexit will be dashed.

As a result of this, our trade with the wider world outside the EU will continue to be conducted on the EU’s terms. Thus, the needs of British industry will be at the mercy of French farmers, German manufacturers, Spanish fishermen and every other Tom. Dick and Harry member of the Customs Union.

Trade with the EU will of course remain vitally important after Brexit, but with at least 57% of our exports now going to countries outside the EU, it is imperative that we do everything we can to give British industry the competitive edge in the global market. And as we have seen, a number of large and powerful economies are keen to enter into free trade agreements with the UK, but are not keen to do so with the remaining 27 nations of the EU because of eastern Europe’s very low wage rates.

But there is also another, more unsavoury element to the existing Customs Union – it harms the developing world, particularly Africa.

It is designed in such a way that helps prop up European industries and producers of goods from outside the continent are met with punitive tariffs, stifling the growth of some of the world’s poorest nations.

There is no greater example of the negative impact of the Customs Union on the developing world than coffee.

Despite being home to some of the largest coffee producers in the world, the entire continent of Africa makes less money from its coffee production than Germany does from processing and re-exporting it.