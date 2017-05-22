Jeremy Corbyn’s latest tuition fee policy has sparked outrage among recent graduates, who have branded the pledge “unfair” to those left with £27,000 of tuition debt.

The Labour leader and shadow education secretary Angela Rayner announced this morning that the party will scrap tuition fees for all students from 2018 if elected, while also writing off the first year of fees for those starting university this September.

Students who are part-way through their course in September 2018 will pay no further fees from that point.

The new policy could benefit around 400,000 students from this Autumn, the party claimed.