Jeremy Corbyn’s tumultuous leadership has reached a new low with the publication of popularity figures from YouGov that show he is polling unfavourably with every demographic. The Labour leader’s net approval rating now stands at -40, down from -35 in November of last year.

YouGov Even Ukip's Paul Nuttall is ahead is Jeremy Corbyn in the approval rating

Even more worrying for Corbyn is that amongst young/old, North/South, Leave/Remain, male/female, middle/working class and even those who voted Labour in 2015, Corbyn has a net negative approval rating (% who replied favourably, minus % who replied unfavourably).

Google Tap here for full-size image.

Amongst the working class, traditionally Labour’s heartland, he has a score of -40 and amongst the 18-24 age group, -1. Meanwhile, Theresa May went up one point to +6, the Tories rose 6 points to -10 and Labour as a whole gained 2 points to -29.

Jeremy Corbyn's net favourability rating hits -40 in our latest survey (62% view him unfavourably vs 22% favourably) https://t.co/fbSbC3IDem pic.twitter.com/2rosMPVVry — YouGov (@YouGov) February 9, 2017

YouGov Remember David Cameron?

Anthony Wells, Research Director at YouGov told The Huffington Post UK: “In short, looking at any measure of polling Jeremy Corbyn is doing badly as Labour leader, but it’s by no means unprecedented. “Other leaders have done just as badly in the past, but they did all tend to be leaders who went on to lose. “The most negative ratings of all tend to be for leaders in government - Gordon Brown and Nick Clegg were both perceived far more negatively than Corbyn.” Rumours Corbyn had made plans to step down as leader were branded “fake news” in a combative interview on BBC One’s Breakfast on Thursday morning.