Jeremy Corbyn has highlighted the plight of the homeless in his Christmas message.
The Labour leader sent greetings to the country on behalf of his party before urging people to consider those less fortunate at this time of year.
He said: “It’s a time of year where many of us have time off, where we spend time with our family and loved ones.
“But for others it’s a time of increased loneliness and despair.
“On the street of out towns and cities there has been a shocking rise in homelessness.”
The video then shows Corbyn visiting Centrepoint, a charity that does much work for the homeless around the country.
He adds: “... the fact is in the sixth richest country in the world, no one should be on the streets in the first place.
“The charity Shelter tells us that 120,000 children will spend this Christmas without a home to call their own.”
But this being the internet, many people couldn’t put aside party politics for a worthy cause and still took the opportunity to have a snipe.
First though, the good responses.
THE GOOD
THE BAD
THE HILARIOUS
Personally, we thought it was lovely.