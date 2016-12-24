Jeremy Corbyn has highlighted the plight of the homeless in his Christmas message.

The Labour leader sent greetings to the country on behalf of his party before urging people to consider those less fortunate at this time of year.

He said: “It’s a time of year where many of us have time off, where we spend time with our family and loved ones.

“But for others it’s a time of increased loneliness and despair.

“On the street of out towns and cities there has been a shocking rise in homelessness.”

The video then shows Corbyn visiting Centrepoint, a charity that does much work for the homeless around the country.

He adds: “... the fact is in the sixth richest country in the world, no one should be on the streets in the first place.

“The charity Shelter tells us that 120,000 children will spend this Christmas without a home to call their own.”

But this being the internet, many people couldn’t put aside party politics for a worthy cause and still took the opportunity to have a snipe.

First though, the good responses. THE GOOD

@jeremycorbyn merry Christmas to you and your family Jeremy 😘 — Stalla Simonin (@StallaSimonin) December 24, 2016

@jeremycorbyn



We've botched it up pretty well here in America

I hate to say this & add to your woes

but Earth now depends on you, good sir — Jay Q Public (@JayQPublic) December 24, 2016

@jeremycorbyn : Thanks Jeremy and Peace & Goodwill to you & your family this Festive Season! All the Best for 2017. Stay strong! — MaggyofMae (@cobracastle) December 24, 2016

@jeremycorbyn wishing you and your family a happy and peaceful Christmas ☮️🎄❤️ — ali salmon (@hatchaaaa) December 24, 2016

@jeremycorbyn Merry Christmas & thankyou for being the most principled leader & politician fighting inequality & injustice. #JC4PM — Antony Warren (@Lovejoy999) December 24, 2016

THE BAD

@jeremycorbyn Merry Christmas Kremlin shill. May you lead many gullible lemmings off the cliff. — Alana Bowker (@AlanaBowker) December 24, 2016

@AlanaBowker @Isobel_waby @jeremycorbyn

What a breath of toxins you are my dear

Merry Christmas to you as well — Stalla Simonin (@StallaSimonin) December 24, 2016

@jeremycorbyn best Christmas you can give voters of the @UKLabour is to stand down as leader #simples — woodyboy (@72jamesk) December 24, 2016

@jeremycorbyn

Best Christmas present would be you resigning . — Spike pike (@spike651) December 24, 2016

@jeremycorbyn You mean on behalf of @PeoplesMomentum and the loony left... — NewLabourResistance (@NewLabourLives) December 24, 2016

THE HILARIOUS

@jeremycorbyn bloody hell Santa's lost weight! 😉 — James Sorah (@JamesSorah) December 24, 2016

@jeremycorbyn From 'ME', not 'myself'. I hope you get a guide on reflexive pronouns for Christmas. — Luke Thomas (@welshboy82) December 24, 2016

Personally, we thought it was lovely.