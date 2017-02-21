Jeremy Corbyn's Failure Led To Brexit, Labour Peer Claims

Jeremy Corbyn is partially to blame for Brexit as he failed a “key test” of leadership during the campaign, a Labour peer has said.

Lord Liddle, a longtime adviser to Tony Blair on EU policy who backed ‘Remain’, said today he had to “hang my head in shame” at the referendum result.

And he pinned much of the blame on his own party’s leadership. “I do say this with terrible sadness, the debilitation of our own party contributed to Brexit,” he said.

“We have a leader who unlike vast majority of Labour members, including many of those who joined up to support him, has never been a European true believer.

“And in the referendum he failed a key test of democratic politics, which is to cut through media cynicism and the mass of seething public discontents with a compelling positive case for Europe that force voters to listen.”