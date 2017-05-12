Labour’s radical policy platform it is expected to stand on in the General Election is overwhelmingly supported by voters, a new poll has revealed.

Hiking tax for the wealthiest and industry re-nationalisation were among the pledges in Labour’s leaked draft manifesto - but are also backed by the public, the ComRes poll for The Mirror found.

Do you support or oppose re-nationalising... ENERGY INDUSTRY Support - 49%

Oppose 24% THE RAILWAYWS Support - 52%

Oppose 22% ROYAL MAIL Support - 50%

Oppose 25%

The snap opinion poll of 1,000 people found banning zero-hours contracts and increasing income tax on those earning more than £80,000 a year were the most popular Labour policies.

They are backed by 60% and 51% of Conservative voters, respectively.