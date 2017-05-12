Labour’s radical policy platform it is expected to stand on in the General Election is overwhelmingly supported by voters, a new poll has revealed.
Hiking tax for the wealthiest and industry re-nationalisation were among the pledges in Labour’s leaked draft manifesto - but are also backed by the public, the ComRes poll for The Mirror found.
Do you support or oppose re-nationalising...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
- Support - 49%
- Oppose 24%
THE RAILWAYWS
- Support - 52%
- Oppose 22%
ROYAL MAIL
- Support - 50%
- Oppose 25%
The snap opinion poll of 1,000 people found banning zero-hours contracts and increasing income tax on those earning more than £80,000 a year were the most popular Labour policies.
They are backed by 60% and 51% of Conservative voters, respectively.
Maintaining the ban on fox-hunting also proved popular with voters. Of those who said they would support Labour, 89% backed retaining the ban. 64% of Tories agreed.
Theresa May declared this week she would give MPs a free vote on repealing the ban.
Do you support or oppose...
BANNING ZERO-HOURS CONTRACTS
- Support - 71%
- Oppose - 16%
KEEPING THE BAN ON FOX HUNTING
- Support - 78%
- Oppose - 12%
INCREASING INCOME TAX ON EARNINGS OVER £80,000
- Support - 65%
- Oppose - 24%
It was on immigration where Labour was judged less favourable. 49% of voters said they backed capping net migration at 100,000 a year - a pledge made by Theresa May - with just 32% saying they opposed the measure.
On Brexit, voters are split over Labour’s call for Parliament to have a final vote on the deal. 36% support it, with 35% opposing it.
But despite the overall popularity of Labour’s policies, more than half of voters surveyed said Jeremy Corbyn “would be a disaster as Prime Minister”.
JEREMY CORBYN...
- Should be given a fair chance at leading the country - 30%
- Would be a disaster as Prime Minister - 56%
As The Telegraph’s Michael Deacon pointed out, voters seem torn about their overall impressions of Labour’s policies.
On which party they said they felt more inclined to vote for since the election was announced, voters said:
- Labour - 35%
- Conservative - 45%
- Don't know - 20%
Labour and the Conservatives are expected to release their manifestos next week, ahead of the June 8 vote.