Jeremy Hunt Admits NHS Doctors Who Walked Out On Strike 'Had A Point'

Jeremy Hunt has admitted junior doctors who walked out on strike last year in a dispute over their contracts “had a point”.

Appearing before a Parliamentary select committee, the health secretary said he agreed with the concerns raised over patient safety and that more had to be done to ensure the NHS was properly resourced and funded in the years ahead.

“There was one point where I thought the junior doctors had a point, which is where they said ’You say you care about patient safety, but we go to work and there are gaps in our rotas, and there aren’t enough people - colleagues - alongside us to allow us to deliver the kind of care that we want,” he told MPs.

Thousands of doctors held a series of strikes during 2016, supported by the British Medical Association, over new ‘seven-day NHS’ contracts imposed on them by the government.