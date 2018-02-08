Jeremy Hunt Announces £5 Million For Mental Health First Aid In Schools

Jeremy Hunt has announced a new £5 million programme to train primary school staff in mental health first aid.

It will help teachers spot the early signs of mental illness in young children and follows a similar scheme introduced in high schools last summer.

Hunt has also called on social media companies to do more to tackle the negative impact their platforms can have on children’s confidence and self-esteem.

Blogging for HuffPost UK, the health secretary said: “I’ve been vocal over the past 12 months about the need for social media companies to step up to the plate and help us tackle the mental health issues that research suggests is associated with to excessive social media use.

“I worry for my own children, and I worry that as a nation we are sleepwalking into a situation where a whole generation of young people are spending huge chunks of their childhood online rather than investing in the deep and enduring face-to-face relationships that help them grow up as well-rounded individuals.”

Facebook came under heavy criticism from Hunt after it launched a dedicated messaging service for young children, with the minister warning the company to “stay away from my kids”.

Hunt said new training programmes in high schools had so far been “well received”.