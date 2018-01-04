Jeremy Hunt Blasted By Doctors After Accidentally Admitting To NHS Winter Crisis

Jeremy Hunt has been blasted by doctors after he inadvertently admitted to a winter crisis in the NHS.

The health secretary tweeted in response to a BBC interview with Tony Blair on Thursday morning, in which the ex-PM criticised the government’s handling of the service.

He said: “Tony Blair’s memory is as selective in office as out of office: does he not remember his own regular NHS winter crises? Perhaps he was too focused on joining the euro to give his full attention to the NHS...”

It comes just 24 hours after Hunt apologised to patients after revealing all non-urgent surgery appointments scheduled for January would be postponed, to ease pressure on medical staff.