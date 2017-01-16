Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt could be set to pocket more than £15 million from the sale of his education company as the NHS plunges into a full-blown crisis.

Hunt’s firm Hotcourses, a listings provider, is reportedly nearing a sale for up to £35 million, according to Sky News.

The cabinet minister holds 48% of the company he co-founded, although he is not thought to play an active part in its day-to-day operation.

The timing of the potential multimillion-pound windfall comes during a difficult period for Prime Minister Theresa May, who has been accused of underfunding the NHS.