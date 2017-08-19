LATEST: Jeremy Hunt is still trying to outsmart Prof Stephen Hawking (and it’s still going badly)

Jeremy Hunt has rejected Professor Stephen Hawking’s allegation that he “abused” scientific research to justify the creation of a seven-day NHS.

The world-renowned scientist, a lifelong Labour supporter, renewed his attack on the Health Secretary for “cherry-picking” favourable evidence while suppressing contradictory research in order to suit his argument.

The 75-year-old, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 1962, said he “would not be here today if it were not for the service” and accused the Conservatives of putting the NHS in crisis.

The Health Secretary relied on research that showed higher death rates at weekends when setting out his argument for a seven-day service, although the studies were not universally accepted by the scientific community, reports the Press Association.

In tweets Hunt said: