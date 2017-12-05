Jeremy Hunt Tells Facebook To 'Stay Away From My Kids'

Jeremy Hunt has hit out at Facebook after the social media giant announced it was launching a new app aimed at young children.

The health secretary said he had spoken to the company and claimed it had pledged to take tougher action to stop underage children using its network.

Posting a link to a news story about the launch, he tweeted: “Not sure this is the right direction at all. Facebook told me they would come back with ideas to PREVENT underage use of their product, but instead they are actively targeting younger children.

“Stay away from my kids please Facebook and act responsibly!”