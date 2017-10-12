Jeremy Hunt Will Not Apologise For Misleading Parliament Over Mental Health

Jeremy Hunt will not apologise for misleading MPs over the number of mental health workers in the NHS.

The health secretary came under fire for claiming in the Commons that there were 30,000 more people working in mental health today than when Labour left office.

But when questioned by Channel 4′s FactCheck, the Department of Health admitted the figure included all professionally qualified clinical NHS staff in England, not just mental health workers.

The real increase is just 692 people - and the number of mental health nurses has in fact fallen by 5,000 since 2010.

A spokesman told Channel 4 that Hansard, Parliament’s official record, had been corrected but Hunt would not be making an apology.