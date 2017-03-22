Jeremy Kyle is mourning the loss of his mother, Nanette, who has died at the age of 85.
The controversial TV presenter’s mum died after suffering a stroke, following what has been described in The Sun as a “lengthy battle” with dementia.
According to reports, he’s since taken his father on a trip to Barbados for some downtime, following an “awful” few months for the family.
An insider told the newspaper: “Jeremy has had an awful couple of months coping with the passing of his mum who he was extremely close to.
“That’s why he took his father away on holiday – he needed the chance to relax after… a traumatic period and he felt his dad needed a break too.
“Nan had been unwell for a long time, and she was in her eighties, but it doesn’t make it any easier for the family to come to terms with.”
HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Jeremy Kyle for clarification.
Jeremy was pictured in Barbados with his father last week, alongside new girlfriend Vicky Burton, who he got together with following his very public divorce from his wife of 14 years, Carla Germaine.
He opened up about their blossoming romance during a recent interview on ‘Loose Women’ earlier this year: “It’s a new relationship, a new chapter. I’m very happy thank you very much, let’s move on with our lives.”
Jeremy and Carla had three children during their time together, and he also has a 25-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.