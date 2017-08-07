Reality star Jeremy McConnell has been found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend Stephanie Davis.
Jeremy stood trial at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday (7 August), following an incident involving the mother of his son, which occurred back in March.
After hearing testimony from both parties, Judge Wendy Lloyd said: “This is a sad story, like many of this sort there is much emotion on both sides.”
The Irish model - who had previously pleaded not guilty to assault - was then bailed, with his sentence to be decided upon on Friday (11 August).
As reported by The Mirror, Stephanie had been seen “weeping in the dock” after the verdict was reached, having told the court that Jeremy assaulted her after accusing her of being unfaithful.
The former ‘Hollyoaks’ actress also claimed the altercation came after she accused him of taking drugs, which he admitted to during questioning.
Jeremy and Stephanie first met in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house in January 2016, and quickly grew close during their time on the show.
The two made a go of it as a couple in the outside world, but it wasn’t long before things turned sour between them, and the months that followed saw then split and reunite numerous times.
Almost a year after first meeting on ‘CBB’, Stephanie gave birth to their son, Caben-Albie.
Throughout Stephanie’s pregnancy, Jeremy publicly questioned whether or not he was the baby’s father on multiple occasions, eventually taking a paternity test during a segment on ‘This Morning’.
Last month, Jeremy claimed things had turned physical between them a second time, after he claimed to have discovered she had been smoking and drinking, also alleging she was pregnant for a second time.
A spokesperson for Stephanie declined to comment on the matter at the time.