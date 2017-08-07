Jeremy stood trial at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday (7 August), following an incident involving the mother of his son, which occurred back in March.

After hearing testimony from both parties, Judge Wendy Lloyd said: “This is a sad story, like many of this sort there is much emotion on both sides.”

The Irish model - who had previously pleaded not guilty to assault - was then bailed, with his sentence to be decided upon on Friday (11 August).

As reported by The Mirror, Stephanie had been seen “weeping in the dock” after the verdict was reached, having told the court that Jeremy assaulted her after accusing her of being unfaithful.

The former ‘Hollyoaks’ actress also claimed the altercation came after she accused him of taking drugs, which he admitted to during questioning.