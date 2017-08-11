Jeremy McConnell has been given a suspended sentence, after being found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend Stephanie Davis.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled in favour of Stephanie, following an incident of domestic abuse back in March, and the former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star has now received his sentence.

Appearing in court on Friday (11 August), Judge Wendy Lloyd gave Jeremy 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

PA Wire/PA Images Jeremy McConnell arriving at Liverpool Magistrates Court

As part of his probation, Jeremy must also attend a Building Better Relationships course, in addition to 15 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirements and 200 hours of unpaid community service.

Stephanie has also been granted a three-year restraining order against Jeremy, who must use social services, solicitors or the family court to organise how he will care for the couple’s child, Caben.

This means he mustn’t contact Stephanie directly or indirectly, apart from via the services outlined previously, and can’t go to the street where she lives.

In addition to this, he must pay £1000 to Stephanie in compensation.

Stephanie was not in attendance to hear the verdict as she was “busy” caring for Caben, with her spokesperson telling The Mirror before Jeremy’s sentence was revealed: “As a single mother her priority has to be the continued focus on her son.”

PA Wire/PA Images Stephanie did not attend to hear Jeremy's sentence, but gave evidence earlier this week

Jeremy and Stephanie first met in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house in January 2016, and quickly grew close during their time on the show.

The two made a go of it as a couple in the outside world, but it wasn’t long before things turned sour between them, and the months that followed saw then split and reunite numerous times.

Almost a year after first meeting on ‘CBB’, Stephanie gave birth to their son, Caben-Albie.

Throughout Stephanie’s pregnancy, Jeremy publicly questioned whether or not he was the baby’s father on multiple occasions, eventually taking a paternity test during a segment on ‘This Morning’.

Last month, Jeremy claimed things had turned physical between them a second time, after he claimed to have discovered she had been smoking and drinking, while alleging she was pregnant for a second time.

