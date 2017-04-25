Jeremy Meeks, aka Hot Mugshot Guy, claims to have been “deported” from the UK just eight hours after arriving at Heathrow.

The model flew into the UK on Monday 24 April to star in some magazine cover shoots, but according to Meeks and his manager Jim Jordan, he was detained by UK border officials on arrival and was flown back to the US.

“He wasn’t arrested but they deported him out of the country,” Jordan told the Daily Mail.

“They wouldn’t let him come into the country. He is really upset. He was police-escorted onto the plane.”