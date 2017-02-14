All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    14/02/2017 12:59 GMT | Updated 14/02/2017 13:54 GMT

    'Hot Mugshot Guy', Jeremy Meeks, Just Walked The Runway At New York Fashion Week

    Looking this handsome should be a crime.

    Jeremy Meeks, otherwise known as ‘Hot Felon’ or ‘Hot Mugshot Guy’, has made his catwalk debut at New York Fashion Week.

    The male model walked the runway for Philipp Plein AW17 on Monday 13 February, reminding everyone why we were all so obsessed with his chiselled face in the first place.

    Albert Urso via Getty Images

    In case you need a refresh, Meeks’ mugshot photo racked up more than 80,000 likes in 2014 when it was posted on the Stockton Police Department Facebook page.

    The 33-year-old’s model looks had people seriously swooning: some Photoshopped his mugshot onto high fashion campaigns, while others offered him jobs in the fashion industry - which he couldn’t exactly take at the time, as he was behind bars (after being sentenced for possession of a firearm).

    Albert Urso via Getty Images

    Since being released from prison in March last year, Meeks’ signed a lucrative modelling contract with White Cross Management - who also discovered Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill.

    Monica Schipper via Getty Images

    Meeks’ new career seems to be going from strength to strength - could this photo of him hugging former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld spell a future collaboration?

    It was great meeting you and your team @carineroitfeld I so look forward to seeing you soon.

    A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    Watch this criminally good looking space.

    Monica Schipper via Getty Images
    Also on HuffPost
    Top Male Models
    MORE:styleModelsmen's fashionFashion WeekNew York Fashion Weekmale modelsjeremy meeks

    Conversations