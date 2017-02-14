Jeremy Meeks, otherwise known as ‘Hot Felon’ or ‘Hot Mugshot Guy’, has made his catwalk debut at New York Fashion Week.
The male model walked the runway for Philipp Plein AW17 on Monday 13 February, reminding everyone why we were all so obsessed with his chiselled face in the first place.
In case you need a refresh, Meeks’ mugshot photo racked up more than 80,000 likes in 2014 when it was posted on the Stockton Police Department Facebook page.
Since being released from prison in March last year, Meeks’ signed a lucrative modelling contract with White Cross Management - who also discovered Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill.
Meeks’ new career seems to be going from strength to strength - could this photo of him hugging former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld spell a future collaboration?
Watch this criminally good looking space.