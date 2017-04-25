Jeremy Meeks, aka Hot Mugshot Guy, had been on his way to the launch of his very first cover shoot for a UK magazine, when he was reportedly deported from the UK.

Photos from the shoot were set to be unveiled at an event with Meeks’ agency SUPA models and Man About Town magazine, but as Meeks was unable to attend the images have now been made available ahead of the issue’s launch on Thursday 27 April.

The photographer Steven Klein likened Meeks to Marilyn Monroe, due to his “vulnerable openness that had endured hard times and which brought qualities of depth and aspiration, even innocence, to Jeremy’s physical beauty”.