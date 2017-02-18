Jeremy Paxman Splits From Partner Elizabeth Clough After 35 Years Together

Jeremey Paxman has split from his partner of 35 years, Elizabeth Clough.
The ‘University Challenge’ host’s agent confirmed the 66-year-old had split from the mother of his three children last year.
“Jeremy Paxman and his partner separated last year. They retain a mutual respect for each other and a deep love for their children,” his agent told the Daily Mail.
The couple, who never married, have three children together - Jessica, 26, and twins Jack and Victoria, 10.
According to The Mail, the split has come as a bitter blow for Elizabeth, who gave up her job working as a producer on BBC show ‘The Big Question’ in 2011 when it moved to Glasgow, so she wouldn’t have to leave Jeremy in London.
At the time, Steve Anderson, the creative director of the production house behind ‘The Big Question’, said: “When it was relocated by the BBC to Scotland, she spent some time bedding it in, but she couldn’t relocate.”
Jeremy became one of the BBC’s highest-paid presenters, signing a four-year deal with the broadcaster in 2010, worth £3.2 million. However, he announced in 2014 that he was to leave ‘Newsnight’ after 25 years.