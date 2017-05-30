Jeremy Paxman delivered what was labelled by some as the “best quote of the election campaign” during Monday night’s leaders interviews.

The veteran interviewer said to the Theresa May: “If I was sitting in Brussels and I was looking at you as the person I had to negotiate with, I’d be thinking ‘she’s a blowhard who collapses at the first sign of gunfire’. Isn’t that right?”

His comment was met with loud applause - and in some cases downright shock - by the audience.