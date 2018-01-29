​Jeremy Piven Denies Three New Sexual Misconduct Claims

Responding to a Buzzfeed article , in which three women said the ‘Entourage’ star had acted inappropriately towards them in the 1980s and 1990s, Jeremy said: “These allegations, which in one case goes back more than 30 years and the two others more than 20 years ago, are false.

“I have never forced myself on anyone, nor have I ever exposed myself or restrained anyone against their will.

“To the contrary, if any woman ever said no, I stopped. Some of the assertions, as related to me by Buzzfeed, are not even physically possible.

“As one example, there is a claim that I grabbed the woman, started to kiss her, picked her up and wrapped her legs around my waist.

“It is hard to understand how someone could hold a woman and at the same time wrap both of her legs around his waist without the consent of the woman.”

In the initial report, one woman said the actor pinned her down and tried to kiss her, while they were working together on a film, ‘Lucas’, in 1986.

A second said he grabbed her by the arms and tried to kiss her in a hotel room, in 1994, and a third said he exposed himself and forcefully kissed her at his home in 1996.

Piven was first accused of inappropriate behaviour back in October 2017, as the #MeToo movement began to pick up pace.

In the months since, a total of eight women - including the latest three - have accused him of harassment or assault. Piven has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing.