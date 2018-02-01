Armstrong, whose Twitter bio picture features him tenderly kissing a piglet, took Vine to task immediately for leaving his lunch out on display. Here’s how the exchange went…

Armstrong: “Well I’m a bit upset to see your sandwich has a bit of a pig’s body in there. A dead pig that didn’t want to die.

Vine: “This is a ham sandwich on the table.”

Armstrong: “Ham is a euphemism that actually comes from the flesh of a dead pig.”

Vine: “What would you rather call it?”

Armstrong: “I’d like you to call it the dead body of an animal who didn’t want to die.”

Vine: “Is the cheese a problem as well?”

Armstrong: “The cheese comes from a mother who had her children taken from her, and had hands shoved in her anus and was artificially inseminated with bull semen. Probably why vegans would say that a dairy farmer is akin to a rapist. I wouldn’t call a farmer a rapist, I wouldn’t use any of those words without explaining to them the process and why they involve themselves in these types of practices.”

Vine: “For you - I obviously won’t eat this sandwich now, I might never eat it - but it’s offensive to see it?”

Armstrong: “I believe is more offensive to actually show me the piece of animal who didn’t want to die than it is to call someone out for it.”