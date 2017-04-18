A motorist has failed in her appeal at Isleworth Crown Court against a conviction for threatening and abusing BBC presenter Jeremy Vine as he was cycling.

Shanique Syrena Pearson, 22, threatened to knock out the presenter and made a gun sign at him as she screamed insults at him in west London on August 26 last year.

The confrontation was captured on a helmet camera worn by the 51-year-old Crimewatch presenter, who said he felt the gun gesture was a “serious threat”.

PA Wire/PA Images Shanique Syrena Pearson has lost her appeal against her conviction

It took place as he cycled to BBC offices near Oxford Circus from his home in Chiswick, west London.

He was cycling in the middle of Hornton Street in Kensington, west London, which had parked cars on either side, on August 26, but stopped after being honked at by the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa behind him.

In the video clip, Pearson can be heard swearing at Vine, who tries to explain why he was riding down the centre of the narrow street, before she kicks and pushes the cyclist and his bike.

Splash News Jeremy Vine filmed the altercation using his camera on his cycling helmet

Leaving her Vauxhall hatchback to confront him, the motorist shrieks: “Why would you stop in front of my car? Do you not respect your fucking life?”

Vine replies: “I’ve got to be within a car’s width of the parked cars”, at which point she begins kicking out at him and ordering him to move his bicycle.

After continuing to threaten him, she returns to her car and drives off quickly, just missing another parked car.

Half a minute later, the father-of-two catches up with her at another crossroads and she leaves the car to warn him: “I’m going to knock you out.”

During the appeal, Vine told the court: “I felt threatened. I felt I was in danger. I felt I was dealing with a violent person.”

Pearson, of Vauxhall, south London, was convicted on February 1 of driving an unlicensed vehicle, driving without reasonable consideration for other road users and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

The mother-of-one had previously been warned she could be jailed as she was already subject to a suspended sentence for previous convictions including robbery, thefts and assault.