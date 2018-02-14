‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers were forced to cover their eyes in embarrassment as they tucked into their cornflakes on Wednesday (14 February), when former ‘Love Island’ pair Dom Lever and Jess Shears got ‘married’ live on air.

To mark Valentine’s Day, the reality stars exchanged vows on the ITV breakfast show, after getting engaged last September.

Jess and Dom were “married” by newly-ordained showbiz reporter Richard Arnold, paying homage to their relationship’s beginnings on ‘Love Island’ by wearing only swimwear for the ceremony.