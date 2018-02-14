‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers were forced to cover their eyes in embarrassment as they tucked into their cornflakes on Wednesday (14 February), when former ‘Love Island’ pair Dom Lever and Jess Shears got ‘married’ live on air.
To mark Valentine’s Day, the reality stars exchanged vows on the ITV breakfast show, after getting engaged last September.
Jess and Dom were “married” by newly-ordained showbiz reporter Richard Arnold, paying homage to their relationship’s beginnings on ‘Love Island’ by wearing only swimwear for the ceremony.
In his vows, Dom joked he would “share his life on social media” with Jess because she was “his type on paper”, while she promised to not “pie Dom off... even if Muggy Mike comes along”.
While the couple were clearly wrapped up in the *ahem* romance of it all, they had viewers at home cringing:
However, while Richard was ordained to conduct the ceremony, it will not be legally binding as ITV’s studios are not sanctioned for a wedding.
Just three months into their relationship, which began in June 2017 during the last series of ‘Love Island’, Jess and Dom announced they were engaged, and are planning to get hitched in the summer.
Since leaving the show, they have attracted criticism on social media over their constant sponsored posts on Instagram, which see them post photos with a range of commercial products in exchange for payment from brands.
They were also mocked last year when it was announced they would be opening a new Leicester kebab shop, but later pulled out of the public appearance as a result.