Jess Philips Says Left-Wing Men Are The 'Actual Worst' Sexists

Labour MP Jess Phillips has said left-wing men are the “actual worst” sexists.

The MP for Birmingham Yardley told the Edinburgh International Book Festival that “well meaning” men on the left were worst than right-wing when it came to the fight for equality.

“When they close their eyes at night and think of amazing people who have changed the world, it’s always some white dude that pops into their head,” The Times reported she said.

Phillips said while many left-wing men in theory supported equal rights, “they don’t think of you on the same level”.

“They are the worst, the actual worst,” she added.

Phillips, a passionate campaigner for women’s equality, said many men who wanted to see gender equality balked at the idea of losing their own job to a woman.

Writing for HuffPost UK recently, Phillips also hit out at the Conservatives for claiming having a female leader meant the party was more feminist than Labour.

“Sadly for the Tories having a woman PM seems to be the end goal rather than the thing that could be beginning of the change,” she said.

“The end goal is not a woman in the top job, the end goal is that all women get to progress.

“Theresa May is so powerful that she has a chance to demand that every penny spent on the industrial strategy by the Treasury must create jobs split equally amongst men and women.”